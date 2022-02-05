Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

