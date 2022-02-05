Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 150.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 227.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 132,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,618. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

