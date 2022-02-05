Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will post $91.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.20 million and the highest is $93.34 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $272.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $351.48 million, with estimates ranging from $349.95 million to $353.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

BIRD stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 1,776,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

