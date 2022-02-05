Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $611.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.59 million and the lowest is $585.15 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 440,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,634. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

