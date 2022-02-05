Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report sales of $22.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $25.73 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

