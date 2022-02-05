Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.38). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

