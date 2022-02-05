Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.53 Million

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $298.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.16 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 328,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

