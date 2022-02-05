Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post $9.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.02 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $25.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $25.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.69 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.33. 107,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -416.50 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

