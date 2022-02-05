Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.80 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

