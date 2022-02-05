Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Telos reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TLS shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 392,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Telos has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $701.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

