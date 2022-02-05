Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $925.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

