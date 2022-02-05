Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $67.53. 1,216,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

