Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $363.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 253,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

