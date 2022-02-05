Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $55.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

