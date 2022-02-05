Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $15.62 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.40 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 495,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $878.09 million, a P/E ratio of 130.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.