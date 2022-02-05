Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ReneSola by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ReneSola by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.