Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce sales of $370.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.30 million and the highest is $378.30 million. SunPower reported sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $15.86. 2,718,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

