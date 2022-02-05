Zacks: Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $872.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $872.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.27 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $814.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of TTWO traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,969,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

