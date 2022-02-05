Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Hold

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.