Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.