Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Sell

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

