Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.