Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Hold

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

