Zacks Investment Research Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Hold

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $559.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

