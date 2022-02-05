Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 664,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 502,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 322,565 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

