Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

KGFHY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

