Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

LBC opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $660.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

