Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Buy

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday.

RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

