Zeepin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $417,391.82 and approximately $66,846.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.45 or 0.07227210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.18 or 0.99877480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

