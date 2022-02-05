Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson Sells 15,120 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $71.17 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

