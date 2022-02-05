Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,038,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,568,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

