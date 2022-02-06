-$0.05 EPS Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Elys Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

