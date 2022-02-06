-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARTL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Artelo Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Friday. 152,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

