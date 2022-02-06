$0.12 EPS Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Daseke reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Daseke by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daseke by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Daseke by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 180,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Daseke stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

