-$0.15 EPS Expected for Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $3.81 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

