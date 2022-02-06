-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,897,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $26,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 68,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,282. The company has a market capitalization of $442.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

