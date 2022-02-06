-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,897,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $26,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 68,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,282. The company has a market capitalization of $442.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.