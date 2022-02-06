$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 2,384,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

