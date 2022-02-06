$0.38 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $9,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

