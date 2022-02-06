-$0.41 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

AVDL opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

