$0.41 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

