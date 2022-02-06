$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

