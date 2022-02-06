-$0.54 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.40). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

