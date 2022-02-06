-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 239,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,526. The company has a market cap of $464.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.33. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $95.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

