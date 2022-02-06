$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 51,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $519.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

