-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

ELDN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 17,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,423. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $705,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

