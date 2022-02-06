$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. 2,893,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,100. Continental Resources has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

