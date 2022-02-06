1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLWS opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after purchasing an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

