106,800 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 106,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

MCO stock opened at $346.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

