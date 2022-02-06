12,143 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

