$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post $123.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.15 million and the lowest is $121.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SWIR opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

